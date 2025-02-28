Informa (OTCMKTS:IFPJF) Trading Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFPJF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.87. Approximately 3,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 1,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Informa Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic research company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers digital content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and online platforms that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

Further Reading

