Insider Selling: Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Insider Sells 1,289 Shares of Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $127,391.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $607,013.86. This represents a 17.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $96.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.51 and a one year high of $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,567,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $239,707,000 after acquiring an additional 205,241 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 2,115.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 148,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 57,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa America raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALV

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.