Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CTO Sells 1,364 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,364 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $94,607.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,975.12. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffery Jon Hayward also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 7,784 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $697,212.88.

On Friday, November 29th, Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 2,345 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $218,155.35.

TriNet Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TNET opened at $73.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.48 and a 200 day moving average of $92.06. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.43 and a 1-year high of $134.67.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.72 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 200.82% and a net margin of 3.46%. On average, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TNET. TD Cowen downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $104.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 76,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,182,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in TriNet Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 88,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

