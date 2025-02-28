Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NTLA. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.06.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTLA

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Intellia Therapeutics

NTLA stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $326,509.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,780.70. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $352,551 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 866.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.