International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07, Zacks reports. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 138.31% and a net margin of 9.12%.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,483. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICAGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

