International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.47, but opened at $26.49. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. International General Insurance shares last traded at $25.83, with a volume of 4,804 shares traded.
Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on International General Insurance from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Report on IGIC
Institutional Trading of International General Insurance
International General Insurance Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.27.
International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 26.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.
About International General Insurance
International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than International General Insurance
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.