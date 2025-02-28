iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.67 and traded as high as $28.48. iPath Series B Carbon ETN shares last traded at $28.48, with a volume of 718 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $21.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67.

The iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes (GRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays Global Carbon II TR USD index. The fund is an ETN that tracks a liquidity-weighted index of carbon-related credit plans. The index holds December futures contracts on EUAs and CERs. GRN was launched on Sep 10, 2019 and is issued by iPath.

