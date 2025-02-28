iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lowered by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,829 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. now owns 48,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.30. The stock has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

