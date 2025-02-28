iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 89,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $128.03 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $108.49 and a 1 year high of $134.70. The company has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.34.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

