iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the January 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:IBTP opened at $25.52 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $26.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52.
iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.0645 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (IBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2034 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2034. The fund will terminate in December 2034. IBTP was launched on Jun 11, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
