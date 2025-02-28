iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Ergawealth Advisors Inc.

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $178.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.34.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

