iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Passive Capital Management LLC.

Passive Capital Management LLC. lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.41 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.34.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

