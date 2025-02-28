iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Lowered by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.1% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Peoples Bank KS increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $212.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.76. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $191.34 and a 12-month high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

