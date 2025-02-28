iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:INRO) Short Interest Up 292.8% in February

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:INRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 292.8% from the January 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF Stock Performance

INRO opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 million, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.49. iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $29.01.

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (INRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US equities. The portfolio rotates towards industries that BlackRock believes are best positioned for outperformance INRO was launched on Mar 26, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

