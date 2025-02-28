iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Dynasty Wealth Management LLC

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 141.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,971 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,763,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,851 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,956,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,665,000 after buying an additional 1,543,834 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,625,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,874,000 after buying an additional 2,642,472 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,236,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,159,000 after buying an additional 4,437,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,419,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,936,000 after acquiring an additional 639,816 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.0674 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

