Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at Piper Sandler

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $119.00 to $124.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Itron from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.64.

ITRI stock opened at $106.89 on Thursday. Itron has a one year low of $86.13 and a one year high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Itron news, CAO David Marshall Wright sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $29,449.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,108 shares in the company, valued at $753,233.20. This represents a 3.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 2,322 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $215,713.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,076 shares in the company, valued at $8,553,860.40. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,287 shares of company stock worth $305,362. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Itron by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,994,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Itron by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 134,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

