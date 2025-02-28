Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Sold by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,466 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $45.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.23. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $47.06.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

