JBT Marel Corp (NYSE:JBTM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

JBT Marel Corp (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.

JBT Marel Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE JBTM traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $132.23. 511,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.00. JBT Marel has a 52 week low of $82.64 and a 52 week high of $139.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). JBT Marel had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.23 million. Equities analysts expect that JBT Marel will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CL King started coverage on shares of JBT Marel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock.

About JBT Marel

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

