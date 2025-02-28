JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Director Buys $119,200.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) Director David G. Nord purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,400. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
JELD-WEN Stock Performance
JELD opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.17. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $21.75.
JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $895.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on JELD-WEN
Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 79.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JELD-WEN Company Profile
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.
Featured Stories
