JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Director Buys $119,200.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) Director David G. Nord purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,400. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

JELD opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.17. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $895.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JELD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 79.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Featured Stories

