Jens Monsees Purchases 97,220 Shares of Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM) Stock

Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM – Get Free Report) insider Jens Monsees acquired 97,220 shares of Infomedia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.44 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of A$139,996.80 ($87,498.00).

Infomedia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $537.59 million, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Infomedia Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 23rd. Infomedia’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Infomedia Company Profile

Infomedia Ltd, a technology company, develops and supplies electronic parts catalogues, service quoting software, and e-commerce solutions for the automotive industry worldwide. The company offers parts solutions, including Microcat EPC, an electronic parts catalogue; Microcat PartsBridge, a parts ordering system that connects dealers with body shops to sell OE collision parts; Microcat Market, a parts ordering system that connects dealers with repair shops to sell OE mechanical parts; Microcat CRM, an online CRM for wholesale parts; and Microcat Messenger, an instant messaging tool.

