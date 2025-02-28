JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the January 31st total of 173,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 780,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JIADE stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG – Free Report) by 120.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.16% of JIADE worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ:JDZG opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. JIADE has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $15.08.

JIADE LIMITED specializes in providing one-stop comprehensive education supporting services to adult education institutions, through a wide spectrum of software platform and auxiliary solutions. The Company’s services are primarily offered through the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform.

