John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Up 199.3% in February

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 199.3% from the January 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HPF traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $17.11. 29,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,333. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Announces Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

