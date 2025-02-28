JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Price

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $26.27 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16.

In other news, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,497.11. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,834.84. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,986 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth $584,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 56.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 19.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.