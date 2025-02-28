K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New $329,000 Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,436 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in NextEra Energy by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,186,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,418,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,571,650,000 after buying an additional 820,704 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,523,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,210,000 after buying an additional 588,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 673,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,270,000 after buying an additional 510,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

NEE opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.37. The firm has a market cap of $143.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.