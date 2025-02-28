Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Update

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, an increase of 891.3% from the January 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
KAO Trading Down 1.1 %
OTCMKTS:KAOOY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.70. 74,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,948. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65. KAO has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $10.16.
About KAO
