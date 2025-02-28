Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Update

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, an increase of 891.3% from the January 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

KAO Trading Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:KAOOY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.70. 74,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,948. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65. KAO has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

About KAO

Kao Corporation develops and sells hygiene and living care, health and beauty care, life care business, cosmetics, and chemical products. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers fabric, kitchen, home, sanitary, and pet care products. The Health and Beauty Care Business segment provides facial, body, hair, and oral care, hair styling and color, Salon, In-bathroom health care, and warming products.

