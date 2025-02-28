Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Head to Head Comparison

Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.8% of Royale Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Royale Energy has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royale Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kimbell Royalty Partners 1 0 2 1 2.75

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Royale Energy and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus target price of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 33.80%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Royale Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Royale Energy and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royale Energy -145.31% N/A N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners 11.33% 5.82% 3.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Royale Energy and Kimbell Royalty Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royale Energy $2.16 million 1.31 -$1.83 million ($0.05) -0.80 Kimbell Royalty Partners $324.31 million 4.46 $66.54 million $0.51 29.68

Kimbell Royalty Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Royale Energy. Royale Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimbell Royalty Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Royale Energy on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royale Energy

(Get Free Report)

Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Free Report)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

