Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Kingdee International Software Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGDEY traded down $6.20 on Friday, reaching $171.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 128. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.76. Kingdee International Software Group has a 52-week low of $69.97 and a 52-week high of $193.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Profile

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business and Others, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business and Others segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

