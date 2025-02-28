Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Kingdee International Software Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KGDEY traded down $6.20 on Friday, reaching $171.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 128. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.76. Kingdee International Software Group has a 52-week low of $69.97 and a 52-week high of $193.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Kingdee International Software Group Company Profile
