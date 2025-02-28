Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and traded as high as $13.90. Kirin shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 38,709 shares traded.

Kirin Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.20.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter. Kirin had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 3.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

Further Reading

