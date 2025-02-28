KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 470.8% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KONE Oyj Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KNYJY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.09. The company had a trading volume of 22,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,007. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KONE Oyj has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.69.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). KONE Oyj had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.04%. On average, analysts predict that KONE Oyj will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

KONE Oyj Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.9388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from KONE Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.94. KONE Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 39.39%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

