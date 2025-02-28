Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.00.

KRRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Korro Bio in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

KRRO opened at $24.62 on Friday. Korro Bio has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $98.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korro Bio by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Korro Bio by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Korro Bio by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Korro Bio by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Korro Bio by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

