Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 17,499 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 260.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $16,935,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,646,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,572,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 889,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,496,000 after buying an additional 228,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dahring Cusmano LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,425,000.

FENI stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

