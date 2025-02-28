Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 2,306 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,940,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,325,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,787 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 420.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,789 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 695.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,554,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,074,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $986,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,030,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,157,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,729 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. Leerink Partnrs raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day moving average is $54.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -56.11%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

