Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $695,000 Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 235.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,054 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2,037.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 565,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $43.33 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.90.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

