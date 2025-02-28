Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 882 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV opened at $76.26 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.95 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

