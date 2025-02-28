Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 41,676 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,676 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,181,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,484,000 after buying an additional 668,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 361,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 184,622 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 316,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $42.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.67.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.