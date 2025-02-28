Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $172,130.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 370,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,114,529.40. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $26.27 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 262.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,719,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,301,000 after purchasing an additional 701,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,340,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,510,000 after buying an additional 307,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,883,000 after buying an additional 29,278 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,130,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,576,000 after acquiring an additional 203,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,116,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,204,000 after acquiring an additional 317,305 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.