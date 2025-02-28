KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.22 and traded as high as $5.92. KVH Industries shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 14,072 shares.

KVH Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $115.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KVH Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in KVH Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,384,054 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in KVH Industries by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 48,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KVH Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

