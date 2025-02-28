Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%.
Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KYMR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,667. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.18. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.82.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $130,635.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,985.50. This represents a 5.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.
Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
