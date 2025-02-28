Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,667. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.18. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.82.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $130,635.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,985.50. This represents a 5.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.