Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $247.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $191.97 and a 52 week high of $258.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.62, for a total transaction of $1,497,319.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,146,175.90. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.30, for a total value of $330,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,572.30. This trade represents a 37.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,372 shares of company stock valued at $5,175,793. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Further Reading

