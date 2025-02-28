Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,689 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $287,457,000 after buying an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $225,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burr Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,892,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $281.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $906.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $387.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $40,775,792.65. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.57.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

