Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $174.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.66 and its 200-day moving average is $197.33. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 18.98%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

