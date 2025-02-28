Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 25,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $87.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $127.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.12%.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,912,390. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,778. This trade represents a 9.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,255 shares of company stock worth $4,330,980 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

