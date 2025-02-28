Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Position Raised by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $13,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $115,229,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,271,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,110,000 after buying an additional 589,553 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lennar by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,250,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,696,000 after buying an additional 397,492 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 258.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 494,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,774,000 after acquiring an additional 356,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2,774.5% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 123,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after acquiring an additional 118,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $120.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $117.90 and a one year high of $193.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.12). Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

LEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.88.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

