Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $6.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

Shares of LILA stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 31,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $211,458.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,940,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,018,030.74. This trade represents a 1.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have bought 115,770 shares of company stock worth $759,125. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

