Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Life360 had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.39 million. Life360 updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Life360 Trading Up 8.8 %

NASDAQ:LIF traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.17. 186,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,676. Life360 has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average of $42.40.

Get Life360 alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Lauren Antonoff sold 14,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $594,217.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 293,769 shares in the company, valued at $12,388,238.73. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $136,482.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950,162.02. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,935.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life360 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Life360

About Life360

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.