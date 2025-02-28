Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Short Interest Up 182.5% in February

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 182.5% from the January 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Light Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS LGSXY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. Light has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.56.

Get Light alerts:

Light Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.0007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. Light’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.20%.

Light Company Profile

Light SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. The company distributes electricity in the state of Rio de Janeiro. It also engages in the research, planning, building, operation, and exploration of generation and transmission systems; purchase, sale, import, and export of electric and thermal power, and gas and industrial utilities; provision of consulting services in the energy sector; lease of real estate and personal properties; acquisition and sale of goods related to the studies and projects; implementation, operation, and maintenance of construction works and facilities; and trading activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Light Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.