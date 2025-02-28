Linscomb Wealth Inc. Acquires 236 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $459,201.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,224. The trade was a 13.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $251.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.44. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $239.87 and a one year high of $316.90. The company has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $307.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $276.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Dynamics from $303.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.71.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

