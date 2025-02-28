Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Acquired by Fielder Capital Group LLC

Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Adero Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 0.7 %

LYG stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.31. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $3.70.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.1035 dividend. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.