Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Increased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 79.9% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,770,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.67.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $446.38 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $419.70 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $466.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $526.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

