Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Loews were worth $8,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Loews by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Loews

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $4,254,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,105,529 shares in the company, valued at $604,538,407.32. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 7,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $635,408.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,568,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,276,910.85. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,370 shares of company stock worth $5,309,627 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $85.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $72.91 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

